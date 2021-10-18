Doctor Inseminated Women With His Sperm—and Wasn’t Punished

It was shocking for Susan Crowder to learn that her adult daughter—conceived 45 years earlier via in vitro fertilization—was the offspring not of an anonymous medical student sperm donor, but of her own fertility doctor.

Even more shocking was the fact that nobody would do anything about it.

Crowder and her husband started IVF in 1975, after moving to the small town of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Her husband, a dental surgeon, had recently learned that he was sterile, so the couple set about finding a fertility specialist. Their search led them to nearby Louisville and to Dr. Marvin Yussman, a respected OB-GYN based out of the University of Louisville School of Medicine.