Dr Who's Matt Smith And Daisy Lowe, New Fappening Victims

Another day, another Fappening.

The latest victims of the ongoing nude photo leak scandal are British actor Matt Smith (best known for his role in the British young adult show Dr Who) and his former girlfriend Daisy Lowe.

While the latest leak was being greeted with something of a collective shrug by users of many internet discussion forums, the publication of the pictures on an image-sharing site will raise concerns among British celebrities that they are now being targeted by the hackers who have so far published intimate pictures of dozens of mainly American celebrities.

Daisy, who is the daughter of singer-turned-designer Pearl Lowe and British rocker Gavin Rossdale (although she only found out when she was 15 that Rossdale was her father, having previously believed her mother’s current husband, Supergrass’s Danny Goffey, was her father) is thought to have broken up with Smith in 2011 after 18 months together.

Daisy has posed nude in the past for Playboy - “It was quite freeing, being able to be naked for a week,” she said of the experience - as well as in more arty shots for i-D and Paradis magazine.

However that is unlikely to have assuaged the anger she will inevitably feel at having her private pictures stolen and distributed online.

The Royalist has contacted reps of Smith and Lowe for comment – we’ll update this post here if we hear anything back from them.

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence recently told Vanity Fair, that the theft of her pictures was, “a sex crime,” adding, “Anybody who looked at those pictures, you’re perpetuating a sexual offense. You should cower with shame.”