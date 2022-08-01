Wanna Know What Drake Smells Like? Check Out His Brand of Candles to Find Out

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are few small pleasures in life that are better than coming home at the end of a long day and lighting a candle with a scent that you truly love. Finding that perfect candle is always a tough job with so many different scents on the market. Hip-Hop star Drake is looking to make that decision easier for you with his own line of scented candles. Drake’s brand, Better World Fragrance House, has several different scent options including Williamsburg Sleepover, Sweeter Tings and the scent modeled after Drake himself, Carby Musk. Carby Musk is described to have a sweet, velvet musk smell with a light floral scent mixed in as well. Better World Fragrance House candles are designed with Trail Air technology to linger longer in the air even after the flame has been doused. All of these candles are currently available on Nordstrom, but can sell out extremely quickly. Each candle comes in a navy glass container with simple, gold writing on the exterior with the candle’s scent name. The candles themselves are also fairly long-lasting with a burn-time of over 48 hours and potentially much more.

Carby Musk Candle Buy at Nordstrom $ 48

Williamsburg Sleepover Candle Buy at Nordstrom $ 48

Sweeter Tings Candle Buy at Nordstrom $ 48

