Drake Continues His One-Sided Beef With Megan Thee Stallion

After riling up Halle Berry over the weekend, Drake is continuing his gross antics toward women by seemingly dissing Megan Thee Stallion (again) at a concert in her hometown.

At a recent stop in Houston on his It’s All a Blur Tour, the Canadian rapper gave a warm shoutout to a woman in the audience named Meg, while taking a dig at the Grammy-winning musician of the same name.

“I got to give a shoutout to somebody here who’s been with me since the beginning of my career,” Drake says in a now-viral video from the concert. “Her name is Megan… Real H-town love. Shoutout to Meg one time for real—not that Meg, this Meg.”

The otherwise vocal audience didn’t seem particularly amused by the comment. Nor did folks on Twitter (or X), who have been criticizing Drake for his multiple attacks against Megan following her recently closed assault case involving his friend and previous collaborator Tory Lanez. (Last month, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.)

Last November, Drake seemingly attacked Megan (who he’s previously been friendly with) over the 2020 shooting incident on the song “Circo Loco” from his album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” he raps on the controversial track. At the time, Megan responded to Drake with a fiery message on Twitter. But it seems like the rapper, whose new album For All The Dogs is due next month, is intent on starting his next public beef with the hottest—no pun intended—femcee in the game right now.

Drake is no stranger to engaging in public feuds with his hip-hop peers. However, his recent callousness toward high-profile Black women, leading up to an album that sounds like the name of a MRA subreddit, is probably a sign that there’s more misogyny to come. Before his latest Megan diss, Halle Berry threw shade at Drake on Instagram before revealing that she was upset that he used a photo of her for his new single “Slime You Out” without her permission. Since airing out the musician, Berry received an onslaught of hate from Drake’s fanboys online. Likewise, some of his supporters are claiming that he isn’t actually “beefing” with Megan after his latest comments in Houston.

Still, Drake’s remarks in the video seemed pointed enough that much of the internet came running to the “Savage” rapper’s defense, with many suggesting she drop a diss track. I guess we’ll find out if this is a full-on (one-sided) feud when For All The Dogs drops on Oct. 6.