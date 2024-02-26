Drake Once Again Shows Support for Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooter

Drake is calling for Tory Lanez’s freedom amid the incarcerated rapper’s fight to appeal his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Early Monday morning, Drake posted a black and white photo of Lanez on his Instagram Story. He captioned it, “3 you,” which is slang for “free you,” with the 3 apparently symbolizing open handcuffs.

In December 2022, Lanez was found guilty on all three charges in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Just under a year later, he received a 10-year prison sentence.

This isn’t the first time Drake has shown his support for Lanez. Last August, right after the sentencing, he faced backlash for liking a statement that Lanez posted on Instagram in which the convicted rapper maintained his innocence.

Drake also made headlines for seemingly dissing Megan on the Her Loss track “Circo Loco” in November 2022. “This bitch lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion,” Drake rapped on the song, which came amid a flood of claims that Megan was lying about the incident.

Meg responded to the apparent diss in a tweet posted shortly after the song’s release. “Stop using my shooting for clout,” she wrote in part. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! ... Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Drake’s latest show of support for his fellow Canadian comes as Lanez reportedly prepares to enter an appeal. Court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has covered the case from the beginning, said on Monday that she would be sharing updates from the court as the appeal process gets underway.