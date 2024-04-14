Drake Shuts Down ‘Angry and Racist’ Rick Ross’ Nose Job Accusations

Drizzy and Rozay are trading blows.

A day after Rick Ross dropped “Champagne Moments,” a diss track that suggested Drake had gotten a nose job, the Canadian rapper responded with a potshot of his own, taking aim at Ross’ weight and career.

Drake took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a screenshot of a text exchange with his mother, who asked him about the rumors. “I can’t believe you would get one without me,” she wrote, tempering it with a snickering emoji.

He sent back seven laughing-face emojis. “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma,” he quipped before launching into his broadside against Ross.

“It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the [weight loss drug] Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad,” the “Rich Baby Daddy” singer continued, “don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

Underneath the screenshot, Drake tagged Ross, adding, “you’re one nosey goof.”

The dust-up began on Saturday, when a purported diss track from Drake, “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50),” leaked online. Though Drake had not confirmed its authenticity as of Sunday, it was widely viewed by fans as a response to “Like That,” a Future and Metro Boomin track from last month in which Kendrick Lamar uses his verse to lash out at Drake and J. Cole. (For those looking to trace the beef, the pair name-checked and arguably dinged Lamar on Drake’s 2023 single “First Person Shooter.”)

Though Drake spends the majority of “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)” to drag Lamar, referring to him as “pipsqueak” and “a midget,” he also takes aim at Ross for “jumpin’ [into]” the fray, warning him to “stay up out my business.”

“Champagne Moments” was released hours later. On it, Ross claims that Drake—who has a Black father and a white mother—is a posturing “white boy” who copies his material from Lil Wayne. He alleges that Drake, looking to distance himself from his Blackness, “had a operation to make [his] nose smaller than [his] father nose.”

Ross doesn’t stop there, rapping that he chose to unfollow Drake on social media after the “IDGAF” singer sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. He also samples an audio clip of Drake saying that Ross is his “favorite person to rap with” at a concert last year.

“We can do it how you wanna do it, where you wanna do, anytime you wanna do it,” Ross drawls on the track. “I’m ready.”

On Sunday afternoon, an unexpected ally came to Drake’s aid: Uma Thurman. Right before posting his screenshot, Drake had indirectly compared himself to her Kill Bill character, putting a screencap of the Bride on his Story, showing her surrounded by an army of enemies, ready to do battle.

Taking to her own Story, the Oscar nominee shared a photo of the Bride’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in storage. “Need this?” she captioned it, tagging Drake, who quickly reposted it.

“Yes pls. The pen is the Hattori Hanzo,” he wrote back, referencing the legendary samurai from Japan’s chaotic Sengoku, or “Warring States,” period.