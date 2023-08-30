Drew Barrymore’s Under-the-Radar Home Goods Brand Is Having a Well-Deserved Moment

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

What first comes to mind when you think of actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore? It could be the actress’ role as the charming little Gertie in E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, a part of the trio of crime-fighting badasses in Charlie’s Angels, or her eponymous The Drew Barrymore Show, which has been running for a few years now. Regardless of your knowledge of the star’s impressive career, you probably don’t think of home and kitchen items when you think of Barrymore, but the multihyphenate’s home goods brand, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, is equally as noteworthy as any of her iMDB entries.

The actress recently dropped two new items (in new colorways!) in the Beautiful By Drew Barrymore home line, including the Drew Chair, a bouclé swivel chair in the new colorway sage, that’s got the entire Internet swooning... and spending. In fact, the viral chair has been sold out on and off since it launched earlier in the year.

Fortunately, the beloved and sub-$300 chair has been restocked, but the rest of her chic home and kitchen collection is equally as worthy of your attention. Sold exclusively at Walmart, Beautiful by Drew includes a huge range of budget-friendly and chic home decor, kitchen appliances, and furniture that will make you do a double take—especially considering how low the price points are.

Given that Drew is busier than ever, we were thrilled to catch up with her for a quick Q&A session all about the infamous Drew Chair, her favorite kitchen items, and the latest from Beautiful by Drew. Read the interview and shop a few of our favorite pieces from the stylish home goods collection below:

What first drew (pun intended!) you to furniture design, and what are your biggest influences therein?

Drew Barrymore: We started with Beautiful in the kitchen, with the idea to make every day more beautiful at home, so expanding into the rest of house made perfect sense. Furniture is a big part of that, and there is so much more to come. I truly believe that you should not have to spend a lot of money to have great style or put together a room that you love and that’s why it is so important that we offer stylish products at attainable price points.

Do you design furniture more meant to complement and fit into a space, or that is intended to stand out and define it?

Drew Barrymore: It really all depends on how someone decides to style the piece in their home. The Drew Chair in sage might seem like a major statement piece if someone has an all white or light, very minimalist space. But put that same chair in a room with similar tones, and layers, and lots of textures and it will fit right in.

The Drew Chair in Sage Buy At Walmart $ 298 Free Shipping | Free Returns

What’s stowed in your own coffee table right now?

Drew Barrymore: Right now, if you looked at my coffee table, you would see art books, Flower Beauty samples, a candle, and the new issue of DREW, our Design Issue, on top, and inside you would find throw blankets and pillows stashed away. The Stowaway [coffee table] is really great for anything you would like to keep close, but it really lives up to its name!

Stowaway Coffee Table With Storage in Cream Buy At Walmart $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

What are your most “can't live without” kitchen gadgets and appliances?

Drew Barrymore: I’ve had a long standing love affair with my Beautiful AirFryer, but as of late, I’ve really been spending some quality time with our Beautiful 5-in-1 expandable skillet. [Put] those two together and it’s like, who needs a stove? I love our Popcorn Maker for movie nights, too.

5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet in Cornflower Blue Buy At Walmart $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

What kitchen gear could people get so much more use out of than they might believe

Drew Barrymore: Our Beautiful Hero Pan is like if all of your pots and pans has a great, big, gorgeous non-stick baby—plus a steamer basket. You can really get a lot of mileage out of that—even using it to serve whatever dish you’ve made in it. Other than that, citrus squeezers and salt cellars are pretty fantastic.

All-in-One 4 QT Hero Pan with Steam Insert in Sage Buy At Walmart $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.