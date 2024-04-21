Drunk Driver Plows Into Kid’s Birthday Party, Killing Young Brother and Sister, Police Say

Two young children were killed in Monroe County, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon when a suspected drunk driver plowed into a child’s birthday party at a local boat club, authorities say.

The 66-year-old driver, who has not been identified, was booked into police custody and faces charges of operating while intoxicated, causing death, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said at an evening press conference.

Goodnough appeared to struggle to keep composed as he announced the carnage found at the scene of the Swan Boat Club, “where a young child’s birthday party was being held.”

Fifteen people, including adults and children, were given first aid at the scene, with nine of those people later being transported to hospitals for serious, life-threatening injuries, he said.

“Unfortunately, in tragedy, two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This includes an 8-year-old female and a 5-year-old male, who are siblings,” Goodnough said, to audible gasps from reporters attending the press conference.

First responders described the scene as “extremely chaotic with a high level of emotions.”

“There was a terrible accident at Swan today with many injuries, and much damage to the pavilion,” the Swan Boat Club said in a statement. “Please keep all the people and families in attendance in your prayers.”