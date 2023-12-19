These Internet-Famous Bronzing Drops Are Worth the Hype—Here's Why

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Known for its cool-girl-approved skincare, Drunk Elephant is, hands down, among the buzziest beauty brands on the market. In recent years, the Gen Z-loved brand has continued to blow up on Instagram and TikTok, one new product launch at a time. Many of its products, however, have withstood the test of time, including the D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops.

While the drops date back to 2018, they didn’t achieve peak TikTok fame until this past year, garnering millions of views. In fact, they’re currently sold out on Drunk Elephant’s website. As someone with inherently pale skin who is always looking for an easy-to-achieve sunkissed glow—without having to sit out in the sun and risk a nasty burn—I was especially intrigued to put the product to the test.

Sure, I’ve gotten spray tans in the past—and have also tried more than my fair share of self-tanning drops and creams—but the brand’s Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops especially piqued my interest since 1) it seemed like everyone and their mother were raving about them, 2) looked easy to apply, sans any streakiness or stains, and 3) easily washed off with my favorite makeup remover. (Note: The drops are not self-tanner, so they rinse right off and don’t stink!). Upon squeezing the product out of the bottle for the first time, I was slightly concerned by how pigmented the formula appeared.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops With Peptides However, I was pleasantly surprised to find how lightweight it felt on the skin—if not for the glowy sunkissed finish, I would forget I had anything on—plus how sheer it was. With that in mind, it’s safe to say the drops are easily buildable, blendable, and customizable, depending on how intense of a tan you’re going for. Buy At Sephora $ 38 Free Shipping Buy At Ulta $ 38 Free Shipping

These versatile drops can be mixed with foundation, SPF, or moisturizer, and I’ve used them in tandem with all three. For an actually effortless no-makeup makeup look, I often apply them directly to my forehead, cheekbones, and neck—which, in my opinion, is key to ensuring an even complexion!—right after cleansing. In terms of application, I’ve used both a brush and my fingers, though I prefer the latter since it offers a more natural finish.

Since Drunk Elephant is famous for its active-forward skincare products, I was a bit nervous about experiencing redness or irritation, especially given how sensitive my skin is. The drops are infused with skincare ingredients, including peptides, cocoa extract, and niacinamide for anti-pollution defense, but after using them for three weeks, I can confidently attest that they are indeed sensitive skin-approved. They’re truly a makeup-skincare hybrid and the best alternative to facial self-tanner money can buy.

