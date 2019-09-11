Multiple Victims Stabbed at Tallahassee Industrial Park: Police

A suspect is in custody after “multiple victims” were injured Wednesday morning in a stabbing incident at a Tallahassee industrial park, police told The Daily Beast.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Dyke Industries, a wholesale building material supplier, around 8:37 a.m. Upon entering the building, officers “discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention” before apprehending the suspect, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the individual is an employee. Dyke Industries employees told ABC Tallahassee that the suspect is a former worker who had recently been fired. Another employee told the news station he fought the suspect off during the stabbing incident.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has “received six people from the incident,” a spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The hospital did not comment on the extent of their injuries.

“They are currently being evaluated by our medical team,” the spokesperson said. “We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.”

Marquitta Campbell told The Tallahassee Democrat her husband had arrived for a job interview at Dyke Industries Inc. and was on the phone with him when she heard a commotion.

“The next thing I know, he said, ‘Baby, I’ve been stabbed five times,’” Campbell told the newspaper. “‘I’ve been stabbed.’”