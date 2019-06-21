Writer E. Jean Carroll: Trump Sexually Assaulted Me in a Bergdorf’s Dressing Room

Renowned writer and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll alleges in a bombshell New York magazine cover story out Friday that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her inside a dressing room of a Manhattan department store two decades ago.

“The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips. I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again,” Carroll writes in the first-person essay. “He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights.”

The White House vehemently denied any misconduct in a statement to New York magazine. “This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad,” the statement said.

Carroll’s claim is one of six alleged sexual-assault incidents the former “Ask E. Jean” Elle columnist details in the story, which is an excerpt from her newest book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal. In the book, Carroll, 75, also alleges she was sexually assaulted by disgraced former CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves.

According to Carroll, “in fall of 1995 or the spring of 1996,” she met Donald Trump inside Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale Manhattan department store. She says the encounter was initially friendly. The then-real-estate mogul recognized her as “that advice lady” and told her he was buying a gift for “a girl” and needed help, Carroll says.

While they were in the lingerie section, Carroll says Trump suggested a lace bodysuit, and encouraged her to try it on.

“You try it on,” Carroll says she replied. “It’s your color.”

“Try it on, come on,” he allegedly responded before “throwing” the undergarment at her.

The friendly encounter turned violent once the pair reached the dressing rooms, Carroll alleges. That’s where she says he shoved her against a wall, pulled down her tights, and “forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway—or completely, I’m not certain—inside me,” she writes.

“It turns into a colossal struggle. I am wearing a pair of sturdy black patent-leather four-inch Barneys high heels, which puts my height around six-one, and I try to stomp his foot,” Carroll writes. “I try to push him off with my one free hand—for some reason, I keep holding my purse with the other—and I finally get a knee up high enough to push him out and off and I turn, open the door, and run out of the dressing room.”

After the “three-minute incident,” Carroll says she immediately told two journalist friends. One friend encouraged her to file a police report, and the other told her to just forget it, she says.

“Tell no one. Forget it! He has 200 lawyers. He’ll bury you,” the friend allegedly said.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of sexual assault. During the 2016 presidential election, at least 13 women came forward to accuse the former New York real-estate tycoon of sexual misconduct. Trump has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Carroll adds that it took her over 20 years to come forward with the allegation, after following her second friend’s advice, because she “dreaded the public humiliation.”

“Receiving death threats, being driven from my home, being dismissed, being dragged through the mud,” she writes in the Friday piece, “and joining the 15 women who’ve come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested, and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun.”