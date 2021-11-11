Black Friday Started Early This Year—Here Are All the Deals Worth Shopping

Sure, it may feel like it was just only yesterday that we were bracing our wallets in anticipation of another epic Amazon Prime Day sale, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (also known as "Turkey Five" and "Deals Week" by the way) extravaganza is apparently already here. Black Friday sales seem to start earlier and earlier every year, and this year many brands and retailers have taken note and launched their sale events way early. Alas, early Black Friday deals 2021 are here, so there's no need to wait until the post-Thanksgiving day madness to score on some stellar deals and get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping list.

Of course, with the supply chain issues at top of mind this year, shopping these pre-holiday sales early will give you a good chance at making sure your gifts arrive on time too. Amazon started their early Black Friday deals back in the end of October, and they're expected to go through the beginning of December, while cult-favorite cookware brand Our Place has marked down the Internet-famous Always Pan to just $99 from now until Thanksgiving (or until they all sell out—which is frankly, pretty likely).

Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale launched on Monday, and basically half of the website is on discount, including tons of luxury designer items and affordable gifts. Scroll through below to check out our favorite early Black Friday deals to shop.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Amazon Black Friday Sale Up to 50% Off Site-Wide Amazon's expansive early Black Friday sale is chock full of incredible deals across all of the e-tailer's virtual aisles. We're talking half-off Fire TV Streaming Sticks, 25 percent off covetable iRobot Roomba vacuums, a staggering 75 percent off a best-selling Moroccan rug, and so much more. Plus, new deals are being added on the daily. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Our Place From now until Thanksgiving (or until supplies last) the beloved and impossibly chic Always Pan by Our Place will be just $99 (originally $145, which is 30 percent off). This Instagram-famous pan almost never goes on sale, and it makes an awesome gift for anyone who likes to cook. Shop at Our Place $

Dyson From now through the end of the month, premium home appliance brand Dyson will be offering a rare sale, with different deals on their best-selling appliances (including the AirWrap hair tool and cordless vacuums). Plus, they'll be offering weekly deals on select devices throughout the remainder of the year too. Shop at Dyson $

Nordstrom Nordstrom only offers a few major sales a year, and their early Black Friday sale for 2021 is surely not one to sit out on. The sale started earlier than ever before (on November 4) and it spans across designer clothing, home decor and appliances, and plenty of awesome gifts from their Make Merry holiday shop. Shop at Nordstrom $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lululemon Fitness MIRROR Thanks to MIRROR (Lululemon's next-level fitness mirror), you can literally have this sleek workout sidekick for less than $1,000—monthly payment would be significantly less than your monthly gym fees with this generous deal. Right now they're offering $500 off, plus free delivery and installation (a $250 value). WOW. Shop at MIRROR $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.