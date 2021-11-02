Alexa, Grab My Wallet: Amazon's Black Friday Deals Started Early This Year

It may feel like it was just only yesterday that we were bracing our wallets in anticipation of another epic Amazon Prime Day sale, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (we're just calling it Deals Week) extravaganza is alas, almost here. In fact, it's actually already here. Indeed, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are already live and shoppable, so you can score stellar pre-holiday bargains and seriously slashed prices before the Deals Week madness even officially begins.

Of course, Amazon's early Black Friday sale is chock full of awesome deals spanning across all of the product categories, and new deals will be added in the coming weeks leading to Black Friday (as well as Black Friday and Cyber Monday exclusive deals too), but why not take advantage of these early deals now? After all, you never know if the items you're coveting are going to stay in stock throughout the month of November, right?

Best of all, if you're looking to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping (avoid the anxiety of procrastination!), Amazon's early Black Friday deals are a great place to knock off gifts for just about everyone on your listz—including yourself! From Alexa-enabled devices deals to luxe beauty bargains, Amazon's early deals week sale is not one to be missed. Scroll through below to check out what Scouted editors are adding to their carts now or shop all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals here.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oven Down from $300 Le Creuset kitchen items rarely get marked down this much. Plus, this top-rated oven makes a great gift for the foodies and cooks on your list. Buy at Amazon $ 179.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Obagi ElastiDERM Firming Eye Cream Down from $115.50 Obagi's clinical-grade skincare is pricy, but it's also proof you get what you pay for. Just check the reviews on this skin-tightening eye cream. It's really one of the best on the market. Buy at Amazon $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones Down from $299.00 These noise-canceling headphones are a Scouted favorite — and at $100 off, why not give them a shot for yourself? Buy at Amazon $ 199.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iRobot Roomba WiFi Vacuum Cleaner Down from $274 If you haven't already invested in a robot vacuum, now's the time to do it while it's on sale. Trust us, this is one purchase you're definitely not going to regret. Buy at Amazon $ 179 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Invicta Pro Driver Analog Watch Down from $85.98 Take up to 50 percent off select men and women's watched from brands like Invicta, Guess, Timex, and Anne Klein. Buy at Amazon $ 59 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Deluxe Cheese Board Down from $79.99 This premium cheese board makes a great year-round gift — especially at a whopping 50 percent off. Buy at Amazon $ 39.72 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Slopehill Ionic No Frizz Hair Dryer Down from $45.98 If you're looking for a reliable dupe for the cult-favorite Dyson hairdryer, look no further. Buy at Amazon $ 36.78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.