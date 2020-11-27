What to Get From Nordstrom’s Up to 50% Off Black Friday Sale

- Up to 50% off select items, plus an extra 25% off clearance at Nordstrom.
- Womenswear, menswear, shoes, accessories, and home goods are all on sale through the weekend.
Nordstrom is a retailer that has it all — from home goods to clothing to shoes and accessories. There’s really not much you can’t get from Nordstrom. And what’s even better is right now, you can get up to 50% off select styles, plus an extra 25% off clearance items. With a huge selection to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to a few of our favorites.
adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Down from $80
Zella Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
Down from $65
Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote
Down from $155
Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Cotton Knit Lounge Joggers
Down from $38
Vineyard Vines Sankaty Stripe Half Zip Performance Pullover
Down from $128
1901 New Ballard Trim Fit Flat Front Chino Pants
Down from $60
Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Massager
Down from $559
Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Wheeled Carry-On
Down from $595
