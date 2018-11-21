Nordstrom's Black Friday Deal Means Taking Up to 60% Off Hundreds of Styles

As the Black Friday deals roll through, it's time to start bookmarking ones you want to shop. We recommend taking some time today to look through what Nordstrom has, because it's up to 60% off and it's literally thousands of things. There's almost 20,000 things on sale for women and almost 5,000 styles for men. Check out deals from Filson, J.Crew, Frye, rag + bone, and more while they're all discounted up to 60% off. If you're in need of any type of apparel or shoe, Nordstrom is gonna have it for you, and it's probably discounted.
