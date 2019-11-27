Our Favorite Things from the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale (So Far)

Nordstrom is doing Black Friday a little differently this year. The retailer is releasing early discounts from brands like Hunter, Free People, Marc Jacobs, and more. Hundreds of styles for men and women are now up to 50% off. Black Friday is really about getting the most out of every sale so we're here to round up the best Nordstrom deals so far.

Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Buy on Nordstrom $ 100 Free Shipping

AG The Legging Ankle Super Skinny Jeans Buy on Nordstrom $ 135 Free Shipping

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Pullover Buy on Nordstrom $ 99 Free Shipping

Men’s Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe Buy on Nordstrom $ 100 Free Shipping

Ted Baker Westun Wool Blend Peacoat Buy on Nordstrom $ 403 Free Shipping

Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot Buy on Nordstrom $ 150 Free Shipping

Blondo Perla Waterproof Bootie Buy on Nordstrom $ 90 Free Shipping

MAC Matte Lipstick Buy on Nordstrom $ 15 Free Shipping

Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 54mm Sunglasses Buy on Nordstrom $ 107 Free Shipping

