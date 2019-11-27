Our Favorite Things from the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale (So Far)

BLACK FRIDAY 2019

Nordstrom slashed prices on a slew of items before Black Friday is even here.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Nordstrom is doing Black Friday a little differently this year. The retailer is releasing early discounts from brands like Hunter, Free People, Marc Jacobs, and more. Hundreds of styles for men and women are now up to 50% off. Black Friday is really about getting the most out of every sale so we're here to round up the best Nordstrom deals so far. 

Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot

Buy on Nordstrom$100

Free Shipping

AG The Legging Ankle Super Skinny Jeans

Buy on Nordstrom$135

Free Shipping

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Pullover

Buy on Nordstrom$99

Free Shipping

Men’s Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe

Buy on Nordstrom$100

Free Shipping

Ted Baker Westun Wool Blend Peacoat

Buy on Nordstrom$403

Free Shipping

Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot

Buy on Nordstrom$150

Free Shipping

Blondo Perla Waterproof Bootie

Buy on Nordstrom$90

Free Shipping

MAC Matte Lipstick

Buy on Nordstrom$15

Free Shipping

Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 54mm Sunglasses

Buy on Nordstrom$107

Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here.

