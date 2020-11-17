Drop What You’re Doing and Get an Our Place Pan on Sale for Black Friday
MY PLACE, OUR PLACE
If you’ve been looking for a sign to replace your beat up pots and pans, this is it. Right now, Our Place is marking down the Always Pan to $95, which is around 35% off, with the code SUPERSALE. You can also grab bundles that include their table settings, dinnerware, and more. You’d better hurry, because even though this sale is through the end of the month, at this price, it may sell out quickly.
This one-and-done pan will take the place of at least three others in your cabinet. I’ve used mine practically every single day since I received it and it’s never failed me. It comes with an included spoon that nestles onto the handle and a steamer basket, perfect for veggies or dumplings.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.