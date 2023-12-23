Early Morning Shooting Near Baltimore Library Kills One

A gunman opened fire down the street from a library in Baltimore, Maryland early on Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring four others, according to new reports. The Baltimore County Police said the shooting took place at around 4:05 a.m. on Woodland Drive.

Police discovered five people prone outside a business close to the library. One person died, while the four others were transferred to area hospitals.

Trae Corbin, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County police department, told the Baltimore Sun that a white Hyundai with New Jersey plates found near the scene of the crime was involved in the shooting in some capacity.

Corbin told The Daily Beast that the incident did not occur at the Woodlawn Library but “across the street in a parking lot.”

“While the search for suspect(s) continues, the Baltimore County Police Department asks anyone with pertinent information about this crime or the person(s) responsible to contact homicide detectives,” the BCPD said in a statement to The Daily Beast.