Eberjey’s Cyber Sale Has Everything You Need For Cozy Holiday Gifting

‘Tis the season for festive jammies. If you’re looking for a quality set to keep you cozy through the cold weather season ahead or a foolproof gift for someone on your list who’s tricky to shop for, Eberjey has you covered. Eberjey’s biggest sale of the year is there, which means you can score up to 40 percent off sitewide.

Eberjey is a women-founded label rooted in comfort, style, and relaxation. Though the brand sells sleepwear for both women and men today, it was originally created to fill a gap in a category saturated with lingerie designed to satisfy the male gaze rather than a woman's comfort. The result was beautifully made, perfectly tailored, functional, and, yes, chic pajamas that are actually comfortable.

Eberjey Cyber Monday Sale Use code COZY25 Eberjey sells more than just the most comfy pajamas you will ever own. The label is also known for its lacey lingerie, five-star hotel-quality robes, panties, bras, bralettes, and men’s sleepwear. Shop At Eberjey $

There is also a section on the Eberjey website dedicated to holiday family pajamas, perfect for the season ahead. While this writer is partial to the Flannel Long PJ Sets, as well as the Henry Tencel Modal Long PJs, other bestsellers include the Tencel Sleep Shirt and unisex Terry Robe.

And because quality pajamas are hard to find, you don’t want to miss out on Eberjey’s Cyber sale. This includes 25 percent off washable silk pajamas, 40 percent off select men’s sets, and so much more. Use the code COZY25 to redeem.

