Democratic Donor Ed Buck Charged After Third Man Overdoses at His West Hollywood Home

Activist and Democratic donor Ed Buck—who has been under fire since two men overdosed in his West Hollywood home—was charged Tuesday with operating a drug house and giving methamphetamine to a third man.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said the victim also suffered an overdose after Buck injected him with the meth on Sept. 11, but he survived.

Buck, 65, who has long faced allegations of drugging young black men for sexual pleasure, was charged with battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug house. He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

“I remain deeply concerned for the safety of people whose life circumstances may make them more vulnerable to criminal predators,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

“With this new evidence, I authorized the filing of criminal charges against Ed Buck.”

Buck is already facing a wrongful death lawsuit by the mother of Gemmel Moore, a 26-year-old black man who died in Buck’s apartment on July 27, 2017—surrounded by drug paraphernalia, according to court papers.

The suit says Buck solicited Moore for sex and insisted he inject him with crystal meth. In Moore’s last journal entry, dated Dec. 3, 2016, he wrote, “If it didn’t hurt so bad, I’d kill myself, but I’ll let Ed Buck do it for now.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation into Moore’s death, but Lacey declined to file criminal charges—prompting Moore’s family to name the DA as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

In January, Timothy Dean, another gay black man, died at Buck’s home—on a mattress littered with drug paraphernalia and sex toys, according to a coroner’s report.

Buck claimed that Dean had been acting bizarrely before he left him to take a shower and that he was unconscious when he returned. He told investigators he performed CPR on Dean for 15 minutes before calling paramedics, the coroner’s report said.

Through his attorney, Buck has denied wrongdoing. The lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said they will ask the court to set bail at $4 million for Buck, a retired entrepreneur who has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to political action groups and local and national politicians.