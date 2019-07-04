Eddie Bauer Is Taking 50% Off Your Entire Purchase for the 4th of July

Eddie Bauer is all about getting outdoors with the right gear and you can be about that too because the brand is taking 50% off your entire purchase right now.

Use the code FIREWORK at checkout and get half-off everything, including clearance items. Women can get their basics in shape by adding this Ribbed Tank Top for $15 or the Tranquil Square-Neck Embroidered Sleeveless Top for $30. Pair either of those with the Kick Back 2.0 Pull-On Shorts for $30 and you've got a summer outfit you’ll live in. Guys can grab their own pair of shots with the Camano Shorts, down to $20 and made from lightweight, breathable cotton. And don’t forget about the classic Eddie Bauer logo tee. The $20 Resolution Long Sleeve T-Shirt one goes one step further and is moisture-wicking and UPF 20. With the entire site on sale for 50% off, you really can’t go wrong with upgrading your outdoor wardrobe for less. | Shop at Eddie Bauer >

