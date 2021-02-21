This Graphic Novel Is the Moby-Dick of Tabloid Murders

On Oct. 15, 1888, someone put half a human kidney preserved in alcohol into an envelope with a letter taunting the police who had failed to catch the killer (or killers) of sex workers in London’s poverty-stricken East End. The letter’s return address line announced that it had come “From Hell.”

The murders were acts of profound misogyny and inhumanity, and, as such, windfalls for the periodicals of the day, especially Illustrated Police News, the weekly four-page newspaper popular among London’s largely unlettered working class for its elaborate illustrations, which covered the entire front page. The News and others wallowed in the murders, publishing images of the victims going about their daily business just before their gruesome deaths alongside drawings of their bodies and fanciful sketches of what the killer might have looked like.

And it is from those illustrations that Eddie Campbell and Alan Moore take many of their references in From Hell, the comics world’s Moby-Dick—both an encyclopedia of minutiae on its subject, and a sweeping work of immense influence and ambition in conversation with all sorts of other media. Illustrated Police News was, as Campbell once observed, “every bit as horrible as the worst sorts of comic books.”