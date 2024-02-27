Eddie Driscoll, Actor on ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Entourage,’ Dead at 60

The actor Eddie Driscoll, best known for his roles on Entourage, Mad Men, and Sex and the City, has died aged 60 after a months-long battle with stomach cancer.

Jimmy Palumbo, a fellow actor and longtime pal of Driscoll, confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Tuesday, remembering his friend as a talented actor who was beloved on set.

“He could do it all—sing, dance, act, comedy,” Palumbo told PEOPLE. “He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone that worked with him loved him.”

Palumbo told the magazine that Driscoll was a fighter throughout his battle with cancer, even as the disease got the best of him in his final days.

“It got tough there at the end, but he was a trooper,” said Palumbo. “He hung on as long as he could.”

Driscoll died in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, Palumbo said, after suffering from a saddle pulmonary embolism—a dangerous condition where a large blood clot obstructs blood flow to both lungs. Medical News Today says it kills one in four people diagnosed with it instantly, and another 10 to 30 percent die within a month.

Driscoll was a New York City native who studied acting at the University of Miami. While in South Florida, he was part of the apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre, studying under Reynolds and Carol Burnett.

Driscoll would go on to star alongside his mentor, featuring with Reynolds in the 1989 films Physical Evidence and Breaking In, as well as on two TV shows—B.L. Stryker and Evening Shade in the early 1990s.

An IMBD page for Driscoll said he got his start in acting on the TV show Night Heat in 1988, appearing in one episode. That was the start of a career that spanned more than three decades and included appearances on 59 different movies and shows.

Among the other shows he featured in was Days of Our Lives, Desperate Housewives, CSI: Miami, and The King of Queens.

He is survived by his brother Danny, The Hollywood Reporter reported. A celebration of life was held for him at Fox Fire Room, a Los Angeles bar, last month.