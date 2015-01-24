Eight Must-Read Stories About ISIS’s Savage Campaign Against Gays, Fly Fishing and Megyn Kelly

In Graphic Photos and On Twitter, ISIS Members Record and Tout Executions of Gay MenBy Jacob SiegelThe attacks, which also include the stoning of an adulterer, appear to have taken place in Mosul and were distributed by ISIS social media accounts.

Why Fly Fishing Is the Key to World PeaceBy James JoinerIn a Massachusetts convention center, people of all classes gather to delight in the tying of flies and graphite rods. Why does fly fishing break down so many barriers?

They Made This Dead Toddler DisappearBy M.L. Nestel

The police found a two-year-old girl dead in a gangbanger’s lap. Why have they kept an apparent crime quiet? How does a hardened criminal-turned-peacemaker fit in?

On MLK Day, Two Versions Of The South CollideBy Malcolm JonesThis year, the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for America falls on the birthday of Robert E. Lee. It’s unsettling, but it’s fitting, too.

Farewell to a Tinseltown Original: In Memory of Samuel Goldwyn Jr.By Liza ForemanHollywood scion Samuel Goldwyn Jr., producer of films including The Madness of King George, stayed determinedly independent during a much-lauded life and career.

Why Are You Still Falling for Megyn Kelly?By Asawin SuebsaengThe Fox News anchor is ‘red hot.’ She’s having a ‘moment.’ She’s the ‘brains’ at her network. Liberals are so busy slobbering over her they can’t see the truth: She’s terrible.

Real Housewife, Fake DiseaseBy Russell Saunders‘Chronic Lyme disease’ is a controversial diagnosis with no scientific backing, no matter how much celebrity attention it gets.

The Penis Comes Out on the Parisian CatwalkBy Tim TeemanThere it was, peeping out from Rick Owens’s tunic-like creations at the menswear collections. Will men buy clothes that publicly display their genitalia? Warning: Pictures are NSFW.