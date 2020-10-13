Make Those Pearly Whites Even Whiter With This Oral-B Sale

PRIME DAY 2020

Looking for a new toothbrush or teeth care tech? This sale is for you.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

It’s almost Halloween and so my teeth already hurt from eating all the candy I got for “trick-or-treaters.” Oral-B makes smart electric toothbrushes that help you brush better by adjusting your pressure and time spent in each sector of your mouth. Looking for a new toothbrush or teeth care tech? This sale is for you.

Oral-B Guide

Down from $220

Buy on Amazon$165

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Oral-B Pro 7000

Down From $147

Buy on Amazon$80

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Oral-B Pro 5000

Down From $100

Buy on Amazon$55

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Down From $61

Buy on Amazon$40

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.