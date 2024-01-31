Elisabeth Moss Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

Prestige TV darling Elisabeth Moss confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night.

“I feel like I should ask: Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Kimmel asked the Handmaid’s Tale actress. “A little bit of both,” Moss jokingly replied.

The 41-year-old Mad Men star said she felt she’s “been really lucky” with the pregnancy so far. “It’s been going really well,” she added. Moss also asked Kimmel, a father of four, if he had any advice, prompting the comedian to share a tip given to his wife by Bill Murray.

“He said: ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang [in the delivery room],” Kimmel said, with Murray also advising her to take some source of softer lighting, like a battery-powered candle. “The lighting is terrible in the room,” Kimmel said. “It’s Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that’s going to happen.”

It’s not clear when Moss is due. The actress has kept her private life largely out of the limelight in recent years. She was once married to comedian Fred Armisen but the pair divorced in 2011.