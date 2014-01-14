Elite Models Pays $450,000 in Unpaid Intern Case; Kanye West Dines With Anna Wintour

Elite Models Pays $450,000 in Unpaid Intern Case: In February 2013, a former Elite Model Management intern filed a $50 million lawsuit against the agency for "deliberately misclassify[ing] its interns as exempt from wage requirements" after working over 40 hours a week. Although former intern Dajia Davenport will not be receiving $50 million in compensation, the two parties have reached an agreement, with the District Court for the Southern District of New York approving a $450,000 class action settlement, which will pay the participating former interns a minimum $700. "We can see from litigation involving Hearst that companies can choose to fight all the way," Stephen L. Wittels, head of the law firm handling the case, said. "Elite's a reasonable company that decided to do the right thing. They should be commended." [Fashionista]

Kanye West Dines With Anna Wintour: Kanye West and Anna Wintour were spotted having lunch at The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday. "They were in a corner booth, very internse. He was talking nonstop. She did not get a word in edgewise," a source told The New York Post. Is Kanye still attempting to convince Wintour that a Kim Kardashian Vogue cover should be in the magazine's future? [Page Six]

Garance Doré Expands Website: Artist Garance Doré, known for her graphics of inspirational women, transformed her blog into a go-to website destination for the fashion and beauty obsessed. On Monday, Doré announced an even bigger expansion — a move from her at-home office into a workspace studio and the addition of a couple new writers, including a columnist to "talk to us about love and sex." Have we found the next Carrie Bradshaw? [Racked]

Fashion Fund Documentary to Air on Television: The equally feared and respected Anna Wintour is coming to television. The artistic director and editor-in-chief of Vogue will be one of the highly successful industry judges starring in a new TV documentary, "The Fashion Fund." The show gives an in-depth look at the selection process behind the coveted CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund competition and will also include designer Diane von Furstenberg, J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, Theory co-founder Andrew Rosen, and department store executives Jeffrey Kalinsky and Ken Downing. [WWD]