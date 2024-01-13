Ellen Degeneres’ Bullied Chicken Gets Royal Treatment From Harry and Meghan

Ellen Degeneres has re-homed one of her chickens in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chicken coop.

DeGeneres says after Sinkie suffered a broken fibula bone in her leg before Christmas, a few chickens from the flock started picking on her. (The former talk show host revealed she and wife Portia de Rossi called the rescue bird ‘Sinkie’ because she took up residence in an old stone sink in her back yard.)

Instead of walking on eggshells around her poultry pals, the bullied bird will now get the royal treatment after Harry and Meghan, who live just five minutes away from DeGeneres and de Rossi, agreed to take the bird in.

“Not sure what her royal title will be,” Degeneres wrote in an Instagram post showing a picture of a round black bird standing over a piece of lettuce.

With her leg all fixed up and her bullies behind her, Sinkie is surely ready to rule the roost.

Meghan and Harry began keeping geese and rescued chickens at their home in Montecito, California in 2020.

Degeneres, who herself was accused of bullying in 2020, appears to be living a much quieter life since finishing her talk show in May 2022.