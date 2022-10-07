Elon Musk Brushes Off Daughter Who Disowned Him: ‘Can’t Win Them All’

Elon Musk faced many parents’ worst nightmare this summer, when one of his teenage children petitioned to change her name, saying she “no longer live[d] with or wish[ed] to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk’s response: no big deal.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday, he argued that neo-Marxist ideology has infected students at schools and universities, seemingly including his daughter.

“It’s full-on communism . . . and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” he told the outlet. “It may change,” he added, of their relationship, “but I have very good relationships with all the others. Can’t win them all.”

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.