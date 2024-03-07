Elon Musk appears to have deleted a post criticizing MacKenzie Scott’s charitable donations.

On Wednesday, an X user complained that Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife is giving money to organizations that “deal with issues of race and/or gender,” deriding her gifts as “the ultimate expression of the most awful group in the US.” “‘Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ should filed [sic] be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died,’” Musk wrote in response, according to a capture of the post available through the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

As of Thursday morning, Musk’s original post is no longer available on X.

The Tesla boss has been extremely critical of efforts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Last month, for example, he publicly accused Bezos’ Amazon of “killing creativity with draconian DEI restrictions on content” weeks after he separately claimed that “DEI is just another word for racism.”

Musk has also previously expressed opposition to aspects of Scott’s philanthropy. In May 2022, after announcing he planned to vote Republican because of “unprovoked attacks” against him by leading Democrats and a “very cold shoulder” given to SpaceX and Tesla, he said he believed the hostility toward his companies was partly explained by “Mackenzie’s donation to PACs posing as charities.”

“It’s safe to say that Mackenzie [ahem] Scott is not exactly a big fan of her ex-husband,” he added in another post. “Unfortunately, a lot of others are getting caught in the crossfire.”

Scott received a reported $38 billion in Amazon stock when she divorced Bezos after 25 years of marriage in 2019. Since then, Scott has given away over $16.5 billion to more than 1,900 nonprofits, according to her Yield Giving website.

“My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful,” Scott wrote in a 2019 letter to the Giving Pledge—a charitable campaign that encourages billionaires to give away most of their wealth, to which Scott has pledged. “It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”