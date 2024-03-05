Musk Jokes About Cybertruck Ramming Beverly Hills Hotel Sign

Because of course he did.

After a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the sign outside The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Elon Musk joked on X that his EV company’s car may simply have caught the driver off-guard with its speed. “Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration,” Musk wrote.

The billionaire’s quip came in response to a post showing the crashed car with a caption saying that a valet at the hotel had “reportedly crashed a brand new cybertruck.” The claim may have originated with another post from an X user saying the hotel’s “valet just crashed my friends [sic] brand new cybertruck.”

The user who posted the original claim later clarified that they’d blamed the hotel’s valet as a “joke.” “Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cybertruck... BHH is not at fault!” they wrote. A representative for The Beverly Hills Hotel on Monday also told The Hollywood Reporter that she could “100 percent confirm that it was not a hotel employee involved” in the incident.

A community note added to the original X post linked to an InsideEVs article claiming that it was, in fact, the Cybertruck’s owner who was responsible for the crash.

Musk apparently didn’t get the memo.