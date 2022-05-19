Elon Musk paid a flight attendant for SpaceX’s corporate jet fleet $250,000 after she claimed that he had propositioned her her sex during a massage on a flight to London, Insider reported on Thursday, citing a declaration filed by a friend of the attendant and filed in support of her claim. The woman then signed what Insider describes as “restrictive non-disclosure and non-disparagement clauses that bar the attendant from ever discussing the severance payment or disclosing any information of any kind about Musk and his businesses.”

The flight attendant told her friend that Musk had asked her to come to his room “for a full body massage,” according to the friend’s declaration quoted by Insider. The flight attendant came into the room to see Musk “was completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body.” During the massage, it continues, Musk “exposed his genitals,” then “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more,’ referring to the performance of sex acts.” The attendant, who rides horses, declined his offer, according to the friend’s declaration, which added that she “is not for sale.”

Musk denied the publication’s claim, saying that there “is a lot more to this story” and calling the reporting a “politically motivated hit piece.” He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Thursday evening.

John Cook, investigations editor at Insider, tweeted after the story’s publication that the outlet had reached out to Musk at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. Just hours later, Musk tweeted: “Political attacks on me will escalate in coming months.” As always with the billionaire, it is difficult to definitively parse the subtext of that statement, or whether it referred directly to Insider’s reporting.

Also on Wednesday, Mush had lashed out against the publisher of a “social good” stock market index — the S&P 500 ESG Index — which had dropped Tesla from the ranks in part because it scored in the bottom 25 percent of its industry for adherence to certain environmental, social, and corporate governance standards. While the list makers acknowledged the electric carmaker’s work taking “fuel-powered cars off the road,” the company fell “behind its peers when examined through a wider ESG lens.” Specifically, Tesla’s scores suffered because of concerns about the way it handled a federal safety investigation after “multiple deaths and injuries were linked to its autopilot vehicles,” reports of alleged worker mistreatment at one of its plants, and other factors.

Musk also revealed on Wednesday that he will vote Republican in upcoming elections, and at various points he assailed the “leftist agenda” and the “woke mind virus.”Following Thursday’s investigative report, Musk continued to tweet as usual. Responding to a meme posted by one of his supporters mocking his critics, he replied simply with the emojis for laughing out loud and 100.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.