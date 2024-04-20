Bill Maher has labeled kids’ TV network Nickelodeon as “Neverland Ranch with craft services”—and teed off on progressives’ views around gender identity and youth—earning the endorsement of none other than Elon Musk.

Maher said the documentary was “scene after scene of the child stars of their day being exposed to… degradation”, adding “I was grossed out and I’ve gone camping with John Waters.”

“Wow, Bill Maher hits the bullseye,” Musk posted on his X social media platform on Friday night, after the clip from his show Real Time With Bill Maher was posted.

Maher, a longtime liberal who has taken to voicing “anti-woke” takes, began the segment by discussing Quiet on Set, the new Max documentary series investigating sexual misconduct and exploitation of children at Nickelodeon in the 1990s and 2000s.

The outrage over the documentary in liberal Hollywood prompted Maher to mount a defense of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has attacked Disney over its allegedly too-progressive politics on gender and sexuality.

“It must be pointed out that when the evil governor of Florida was saying the exact same thing about kids and creepy stuff at Disney that liberals now find intolerable at Nickelodeon, he was dismissed as a hick and a bigot,” Maher said. “But why would a kids content factory like Disney be all that different than the one at Nickelodeon?”

The talk host went on to decry children seeing drag queens at libraries and aligning with LGBT identities, winding up to an anti-woke diatribe that hit just right for Musk.

“I’ve said it before, wokeness is not an extension of liberalism anymore,” Maher argued. “It’s more often taking something so far that it becomes the opposite.”

As he moves in an increasingly explicit right-wing direction, the world's richest man and owner of Tesla and X has fixated on “woke” politics, particularly around gender and sexuality.