Musk Says He Won’t Unban Any Accounts Until New ‘Content Moderation Council’ Forms

Elon Musk tempered right-wing enthusiasm on Friday, declaring that he won't unban any Twitter accounts until a new “content moderation council” is formed.

The committee, he wrote, will be comprised of members with “widely diverse viewpoints.” He added that no other significant content changes will occur for the moment either.

It remains to be seen whether Musk will retain the ability to overrule the committee.

On Friday, misinformation proliferated widely on the platform, including from right-wing users declaring that their accounts were no longer suppressed, and from media outlets incorrectly stating that Kanye West's account was reactivated. (It was never taken down.)

