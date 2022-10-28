Power Trip

Musk Says He Won’t Unban Any Accounts Until New ‘Content Moderation Council’ Forms

HOLD YOUR HORSES

His statement came as right-wing users cheered Musk’s arrival, some of them claiming so-called shadowbans had been lifted.

Noah Kirsch

Wealth and Power Reporter

CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk tempered right-wing enthusiasm on Friday, declaring that he won't unban any Twitter accounts until a new “content moderation council” is formed.

The committee, he wrote, will be comprised of members with “widely diverse viewpoints.” He added that no other significant content changes will occur for the moment either.

It remains to be seen whether Musk will retain the ability to overrule the committee.

On Friday, misinformation proliferated widely on the platform, including from right-wing users declaring that their accounts were no longer suppressed, and from media outlets incorrectly stating that Kanye West's account was reactivated. (It was never taken down.)

This story is breaking and will be updated.