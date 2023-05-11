Elon Musk Says He’s Found a New CEO for Twitter—But He’s Hanging Around

Elon Musk’s days as Twitter CEO are now numbered, with the beleaguered billionaire announcing Thursday that he’s hired a mystery executive to take over the role he’s held since purchasing the social media company in October. Musk says the new CEO, a woman he didn’t name, will be at the helm of Twitter in six weeks. Musk says he’ll stick around at Twitter’s executive chair and chief technology officer, which will oversee “product, software & sysops.” The change comes as Musk has been heavily criticized for making sweeping changes to Twitter on a whim, scaring off advertisers and hurting the platform’s credibility by wiping out account verification.