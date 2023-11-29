Elon Musk Tells Major Advertisers in Person: ‘Go F*ck Yourself’

NEW YORK—Elon Musk on Wednesday told advertisers who’ve abandoned X over his antisemitic and conspiratorial posts to “Go fuck yourself,” throwing a normally calm media summit off the rails during its closing session.

While appearing at The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit, Musk accused major companies like Disney and The Washington Post of wanting to “blackmail me with advertising,” denouncing them for abandoning his platform and speculating they will “fail” for their decision.

“Go. Fuck. Yourself,” he repeated, pausing and smirking before directly addressing Disney CEO Bob Iger, who’d appeared earlier in the day: “Hey, Bob.”

The interview with Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin ranged from erratic to esoteric, with the moderator determined to get Musk to explain his decision-making. Musk, adorned in a leather jacket and a dog tag reading “Bring Them Home” that he said he received from a hostage’s family during his trip to Israel this week, claimed Tesla has done “more to help the environment than all other companies combined.”

Therefore, as Tesla’s CEO, he had done more for humanity than all other people on Earth, Musk reasoned.

“We’re talking about power and influencing the reality of goodness, not the perception of it,” Musk said. “What I see all over the place is people who care about looking good while doing evil.”