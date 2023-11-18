Musk Vows ‘Thermonuclear Lawsuit’ Against Media Matters Amid Advertiser Exodus

Elon Musk vowed to hit Media Matters for America, a nonprofit media watchdog group, with a “thermonuclear lawsuit” after the organization published a story showcasing major companies’ advertisements on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, appearing next to bigoted and white nationalist posts.

The Media Matters story found a dozen instances of advertisements run by companies including Amazon, NBCUniversal Catalyst and NBA Mexico next to posts featuring “White Lives Matter” and “white pride world wide” hashtags.

Musk conceded the instances were real, but characterized each as a “rare instance” and alleged that Media Matters manufactured a scenario to make such cases appear more often than they ordinarily would for the average user.

“Our logs indicate that they forced a scenario resulting in 13 times the number of ads served compared to the median ads served to an X user,” Musk wrote in a lengthy statement to X.

IBM on Thursday pulled its advertisements from the platform after they appeared next to pro-Nazi tweets. The day prior, Musk drew widespread condemnation for his endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

What followed was a major exodus of advertisers from the platform as, Lionsgate, Disney, Paramount, Comcast and Apple joined with IBM in suspending advertisements on the platform. Musk appeared happy to see them go.

“Many of the largest advertisers are the greatest oppressors of your right to free speech,” Musk wrote Friday in a post advertising a paid, ad-free version of X.

Musk said Saturday that X Corp will file the lawsuit “The split second court opens on Monday,” seeking to target both Media Matters and “Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them.”

“The discovery and depositions will be glorious to behold,” Musk wrote.