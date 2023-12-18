An investigation has been launched into Elon Musk’s X over alleged breaches of European laws around disinformation, illegal content, and transparency, the European Union announced Monday.

The probe, which is the first such inquiry using new powers granted to the bloc since its Digital Services Act (DSA) came into effect in August, was announced on X by the EU commissioner responsible for enforcing the new rules, Thierry Breton. “Today we open formal infringement proceedings against @X,” Breton wrote.

As well as suspected breaches of obligations around transparency and countering illegal content and disinformation, Musk’s platform is also being investigated for having a suspected “deceptive” design of its user interface, Breton said.

Companies found to have breached the DSA can be punished with a fine of up to 6 percent of their global revenue—which could run into the billions—as well as an outright ban from operating in the EU.

In a statement, the European Commission said it had launched the formal infringement proceedings as a result of a “preliminary investigation” that in part “concerned the dissemination of illegal content in the context of Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel.”

X said it remains “committed to complying with the Digital Services Act, and is cooperating with the regulatory process.” “It is important that this process remains free of political influence and follows the law,” the company added in a statement. “X is focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for all users on our platform, while protecting freedom of expression, and we will continue to work tirelessly towards this goal.”