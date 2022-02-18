Actually Chic Elopement Wedding Dresses For Every Low-Key Bride to Be

Eloping used to be thought of as secretive, impulsive, and even rude to the couple's friends and family, but recently, civil service and low-key elopement ceremonies (and of course, elopement wedding dresses) have become increasingly popular—and not just because of the ongoing social distancing measures brought on by the pandemic (though COVID almost certainly played a small role in the rise of the trend.)

I'm eloping in Las Vegas this summer, so perhaps I'm biased, but the idea of spending thousands of dollars on fancy meals that taste like grilled cardboard, a costly venue with stringent time restrictions, and a lofty guest list sounds downright anxiety-inducing—and certainly not the recipe for what stands to be the best day of my life. But just because I don't want a traditional wedding ceremony with an audience and pending credit card debt (I have enough of that already, frankly), doesn't mean I don't want my special day to be fun, chic, and reflective of both my partner and my personalities and interests.

In fact, there are a few things that were non-negotiables for my future husband and me, including hiring a photographer whose aesthetic matched our own tastes and who was well versed in shooting both digital and film, a kitsch venue that had pops of pink, and of course, my elopement wedding dress. Admittedly, I found "the one" on Etsy before my fiance even proposed—a bit presumptuous, I know, but you can't take a risk when it comes to vintage.

Unfortunately, buying a one-of-a-king elopement wedding dress means that, well, it's the only one of them available and that the possibility of a bespoke fit will likely be more of a challenge. This is precisely why I've decided to have a plan-B backup dress just in case my plan A doesn't work out (but, please, please, please say your prayers for me that it will fit like a dream post-tailoring.) Since I've already scoured the web in search of my own perfect elopement wedding dress, I figured I'd share some of the hidden gems I discovered along the way. Scroll through below to check out my current favorites.

ML Monique Lhuillier Mallory Dress The perfect mini dress that's neither too casual nor too frilly. Buy at Anthropologie $ 445 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Bar Max Dress A chic meets modest mini. Buy at Revolve $ 390 Free Shipping | Free Returns

V. Chapman Violet Dress If you're in the market for a subtle print, this flirty midi is it. Buy at Anthropologie $ 415 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vince Draped Slip Dress A fresh spin on the classic silky slip dress. Buy at Amazon $ 395 Free Shipping | Free Returns

For Love & Lemons x Revolve Tiered Dress Equal parts sexy, whimsical, and romantic. Buy at Revolve $ 352 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sachin & Babi Emile Dress You'll wear this versatile dress after your wedding is over too. Buy at Anthropologie $ 325 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Chiffon Midi Wedding Dress This elevated baby doll dress is selling out fast. Buy at Etsy $ 320 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.