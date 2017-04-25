Elton John Survives ‘Potentially Deadly’ Bacterial Infection

Elton John has canceled a string of performances at Caesar's Palace after a contracting a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection in South America that landed him in the intensive-care ward of a British hospital for two nights.

Sir Elton’s management released a statement saying that the singer became “violently ill” during a flight back to Britain from Santiago, Chile, where he performed on April 10, bringing down the curtain on a six-concert tour that had also included stops in Brazil and Argentina.

“Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery,” the statement from his management team said.

Sir Elton, 70, spent two nights in intensive care followed by several days in hospital recovering from the experience, but is now recuperating at home, the BBC reported.

It is not Sir Elton’s first brush with serious illness.

In 2013, he canceled a concert at Hyde Park when he was diagnosed with appendicitis, requiring immediate surgery.

“I knew I was sick but I didn’t know I had such a dangerous thing inside of me until I had a scan, which was after nine shows, 24 flights, and a summer ball. I could have easily died,” the Grammy-winning artist told The Telegraph afterward.

“Of course, your sense of your mortality kicks in. This is a wake-up call. I’m not 36 anymore. I want to write another musical for Broadway and I want to spend more time with my children. I don’t have to tour. I don’t need the money. I just love playing.

“When I had the operation, I said: ‘This has got to stop, this is crazy, why am I doing this?’ I’m a great believer in signs coming to you in life to tell you something. This appendix thing, it’s so lucky I didn’t die. So I’m treating is as a sign in great big letters saying ‘For ----’s sake, get a grip!’”

On this occasion, it was during his return flight home from Chile that Sir Elton became “violently ill,” his management said.

He apologized to his fans and praised the medical care he had received.

As well as the Caesar’s Palace shows, the cancellations also include an appearance in Bakersfield, California, on May 6.

"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them," the singer added to the statement. "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

He is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to return to the stage for a scheduled gig in London on June 3.