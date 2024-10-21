Elvira Calls Out Ariana Grande for Rude Behavior at Meet and Greet

Horror icon Elvira is opening up about her worst celebrity encounter — with Wicked star Ariana Grande.

During an appearance at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, the Elvira: Mistress of the Dark actress recounted how the pop star had requested tickets to one of her shows in 2016.

“She came and she brought 20 guests — she wanted 20, 21 tickets,” Elvira, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, said during the Q&A portion of her event Sunday.

Before the show, Grande and her friends went backstage to meet Elvira. But when the actress asked Grande for photo, the songstress replied, “Nah, I don’t really do that.”

The 73-year-old added that Grande left before the performance started.

“All her relatives stayed ... and she took off. OK? Right? Just sayin,’” Elvira said, eliciting boos from the audience.

Grande’s behavior has landed her in hot water before. She was previously called out for being the “rudest celebrity” by YouTuber James Charles, who said in a 2018 video that Grande followed him, only to unfollow him over fan backlash.

But in 2021, Charles said calling out Grande was “one of the biggest regrets of my career.”

“It still follows me 4 years later which sucks,” Charles wrote in an Instagram story.

Grande’s most infamous incident was in 2015, when she declared, “I hate America,” and licked a donut at a shop. She was also heavily criticized in 2023 for her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who was married at the time.