Elvis Presley Stayed at the Celestial Suites Penthouse in Houston. Now It’s Locked Up, ‘Frozen In Time’

On December 18, 1969, Judge Roy Hofheinz dressed in the costume of a British barrister, powdered wig and all, entered his new Astroworld Hotel in Houston and rode the sparkling glass elevator up to the penthouse.

When the doors opened, one can only imagine the delight and glee the judge felt as he surveyed the riot of colors, outlandish decor schemes, and luxurious touches that could have stepped right off the big screen. (In fact, some of the accent pieces had done just that.)

It was exactly what he wanted for his new home, and he was eager to show it off that night at the press preview-cum-housewarming party.