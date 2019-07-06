Embracing Medicare for All Will Put the Democratic Party on Life Support

Medicare for All is a nice catchphrase, but for a party seeking to unseat President Trump, it is a poison pill that the Democratic candidates should not swallow whole.

The popularizer of the idea, Bernie Sanders, conceded under questioning on the debate stage that the middle class would pay more in taxes, but said that any tax rises would be offset by savings on insurance premiums and deductibles.

Asked for a show of hands which Democrats support Medicare for All, Elizabeth Warren led the charge to declare, “I’m with Bernie.” New York Mayor Bill De Blasio joined her. On the second night, Kamala Harris raised her hand to back Sanders, then following the debate thought better of it, saying she misunderstood the question.