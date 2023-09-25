Bruce Willis’ Wife: ‘Hard to Know’ If He’s Aware of His Condition
‘DEMENTIA IS HARD’
It’s “hard to know” to what extent Bruce Willis is aware he’s struggling with frontotemporal dementia, his wife said on Monday. In an interview on NBC’s Today show, Emma Heming Willis shared new details on how the Hollywood star and his family have learned to live with his illness since his positive diagnosis in February. “What I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls,” she said. “And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.” Host Hoda Kotb then asked if Willis was aware of his condition and what’s going on around him. “Hard to know. It’s hard to know,” Heming Willis responded. Elsewhere in the interview, Heming Willis said that the family still tries to find moments of joy amid the hardship. “There’s so many beautiful things happening in our lives,” she said. “It’s just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so that I can see what is happening around us. Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is.”