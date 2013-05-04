Empire of the Sun & More of the Best Music Videos of the Week (VIDEO)

In this week’s top music video picks, we take a journey through a surprisingly joyful Gilligan’s Island shipwreck, a futuristic society, and a very bad day. From hip-hop to electronic and indie rock, and featuring artists like The D.O.T. and Sub Focus, see which music videos are becoming viral.

Empire of the Sun: “Alive”

The Aussie boys of Empire of the Sun always find a way to take their weirdness up a notch, and their first video off of their Ice of the Dune album, to be released on June 18, keeps that tradition alive. Much anticipation has been brewing for the indie electro-pop duo’s sophomore effort. This video reveals the two in futuristic costumes (including a silver headdress and ice-blue cape), and is shot across sprawling landscapes—hitting deep-blue oceans, hidden canyons, and luscious forests.

Jason Derulo: “The Other Side”

Despite all his on-point and intricately choreographed dance moves, the moment in “The Other Side” video that will most likely be ingrained into viewers’ minds is the impressive headstand Jason Derulo does (see 3:12) in between fights with his on-screen girlfriend. He even tweeted about his headstand, and we think that should be enough reason for his bombshell girlfriend to forgive him.

Mika (featuring Ariana Grande): “Popular Song”

You rang…? This “Popular Song” music video is The Addams Family meets… Wicked. British crooner Mika samples Wicked’s broadway tune, “Popular”—originally sung by Kristin Chenoweth—and gives it an updated pop sensibility. It’s always a pleasure to see director Chris Marrs Pilero’s unique look at the hilarity of life; he gives the video a Goth treatment, and even serves up a side of an anti-bullying message.

The D.O.T.: “Blood, Sweat, and Tears”

Jesus and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day should be the title of this music video. Nothing seems to be going right for this Jesus Christ lookalike, from not being able to walk on water (see 0:11) to breaking his key while trying to get into his car (see 0:35) in this modern-day setting. The D.O.T., a British duo with some soulful singing, will be releasing their new album, Diary, on May 6.

Sub Focus (featuring Alex Clare): “Endorphins”

Sub Focus may be telling his fans a thing or two about not taking music for granted. In the music video for his house and drum and bass track, “Endorphins,” a dystopian society faces the wrath of S.W.A.T. teams who don’t take lightly to anyone shaking their booty and listening to music—inherently harshing everyone’s buzz. It’s Fahrenheit 451 meets Footloose!

Secret: “YooHoo”

Everything in this video is on steroids. The colors are so vibrant—from eye-popping, panoramic, cerulean ocean views to green pastures of island grass—that viewers may go blind. The four K-pop girls of Secret have mastered being “adorbz,” as they dance to choreographed bunny hops, wink at the camera every few moments, and make heart-shapes with their hands. Filmed off the island of Saipan, as reported by Yahoo! Philippines News, the girls get shipwrecked and dive straight into all sorts of hijinks.