‘Sabrina’ Star Julia Ormond Sues Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Assault

An English actress has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, claiming the disgraced movie mogul sexually assaulted her in 1995.

In the Wednesday lawsuit filed in Manhattan, Sabrina star Julia Ormond states that Weinstein sexually assaulted her after a business dinner. She alleges that Weinstein lured her into a room under the guise of giving her a massage before he allegedly forced her to give him oral sex and masturbated on her. The lawsuit also names Disney and CAA for allegedly telling her to stay quiet after the assault.

“After living for decades with the painful memories of my experiences at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, I am humbled and grateful to all those who have risked speaking out,” Ormond said. “Their courage and the Adult Survivors Act has provided me a window of opportunity and way to shed light on how powerful people and institutions like my talent agents at CAA, Miramax and Disney enabled and provided cover for Weinstein to assault me and countless others. I seek a level of personal closure by holding them accountable to acknowledge their part and the depth of its harms and hope that all of our increased understanding will lead to further protections for all of us at work.”

Ormond, best known for her roles in Sabrina and Legends of the Fall, is the latest actress to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct. In February, Weinstein was sentenced in Los Angeles to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Italian model at a Los Angeles hotel in 2013. The 71-year-old is also currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for rape in the third degree and a criminal sex act in the first degree. An appeals court in August has allowed him to appeal his conviction there.

The latest lawsuit, however, alleges that Weinstein’s employers were complicit in his devious behavior and even went out of their way to keep it quiet.

It alleges that in Dec. 1995, at the height of her career, Ormond went to a business dinner with Weinstein. At the dinner, Weinstein said he wanted to discuss a project with her back at an apartment that Miramax had provided for the actress. There, the lawsuit alleges, Weinstein “stripped naked and forced her to perform oral sex on him.”

“That sexual assault on Ormond could have been prevented if Miramax or Disney had properly supervised Weinstein and not retained him while knowing that he was a danger to the women he encountered at work,” the lawsuit states. “Likewise, had CAA fulfilled its legal duties to Ormond to look out for her well-being, to not place her in danger, and to warn her about Weinstein’s predations, Ormond would not have been in a position to be victimized by Harvey Weinstein.”

The lawsuit alleges that after the assault when Ormond reached out to CAA, Weinstein and his employers retaliated against her. It states that instead of helping Ormond, CAA, and others “suggested that if she reported Weinstein to the authorities, she would not be believed, and he would seriously damage her career.”

“Still worse, not long after Weinstein’s assault on Ormond and her reporting of the assault to them, CAA lost interest in representing her, and her career suffered dramatically,” the lawsuit added.

Ormond did not pursue any further action, and Miramax ultimately terminated her contract. The lawsuit alleges that CAA then “suddenly transferred her to a younger and less experienced agent, and CAA no longer appeared to be effectively and productively working on her behalf. ”

This is a developing story and will be updated