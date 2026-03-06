@sincerelynaike These aggressive thugs at FAMU need to be stopped 😂😂😭😭 #famu #tallahassee ♬ original sound - Naiké
Entertainment Icon Announces Final Vegas Show After Epstein Files Shocker
Legendary magician and illusionist David Copperfield has announced his Las Vegas residency is coming to an end after 25 years. Copperfield, 69, posted on social media on Thursday that his final performance at the MGM Grand will take place on April 30. He will perform a remarkable 120 shows over the next eight weeks, sometimes as many as three shows a night. Copperfield was mentioned in the most recent tranche of documents from the Epstein files. An email chain sees Epstein claiming Copperfield “got engaged to Claudia Shiffer [Schiffer] on my island”. The magician has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein’s crimes. His lawyers told The Guardian in 2024 that the suggestion that they were friends were “totally false” and that they only met a few times. Despite the controversy, he is not retiring. “I’m excited to announce what’s next soon,” Copperfield teased. “It’s the largest project I’ve ever tackled, and the most challenging, too.” The magician said he has performed to over 7 million people “from nearly every country on earth” during his lengthy residency. In his career, the magician has won an Emmy Award and was the first living illusionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Copperfield announced a planned illusion that would “make the moon disappear” in 2023, however, it has yet to take place.