1

Entertainment Icon Announces Final Vegas Show After Epstein Files Shocker

NOW YOU SEE HIM
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 03.06.26 1:36AM EST 
Photograph of David Copperfield.

David Copperfield attends the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Legendary magician and illusionist David Copperfield has announced his Las Vegas residency is coming to an end after 25 years. Copperfield, 69, posted on social media on Thursday that his final performance at the MGM Grand will take place on April 30. He will perform a remarkable 120 shows over the next eight weeks, sometimes as many as three shows a night. Copperfield was mentioned in the most recent tranche of documents from the Epstein files. An email chain sees Epstein claiming Copperfield “got engaged to Claudia Shiffer [Schiffer] on my island”. The magician has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein’s crimes. His lawyers told The Guardian in 2024 that the suggestion that they were friends were “totally false” and that they only met a few times. Despite the controversy, he is not retiring. “I’m excited to announce what’s next soon,” Copperfield teased. “It’s the largest project I’ve ever tackled, and the most challenging, too.” The magician said he has performed to over 7 million people “from nearly every country on earth” during his lengthy residency. In his career, the magician has won an Emmy Award and was the first living illusionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Copperfield announced a planned illusion that would “make the moon disappear” in 2023, however, it has yet to take place.

2
Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘Today’ After Mom’s Abduction
BACK HOME
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.26 2:12PM EST 
savannah guthrie
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Today" Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on May 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images) NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

NBC has revealed that Savannah Guthrie “plans to return” to the Today show after she visited her colleagues to thank them for their support. Guthrie made her first appearance at the Today show studios on Thursday, nearly a month after her mother Nancy’s kidnapping, and told her colleagues she’s planning to return. Today co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones addressed Guthrie’s visit on-air, saying she “came back home” to 30 Rock, where the show is filmed. She hugged the staff and told them she has the “intention to return.” An NBC News spokesperson confirmed Guthrie’s return to People but did not offer a specific timeline for when she may be back on air. In videos first captured by TMZ, the 54-year-old was seen speaking to the Today show crew. She was also seen hugging Today alum Hoda Kotb, who returned to her former post as co-host to support the production amid Guthrie’s absence. A company insider told Page Six, “At the moment, we’re taking things week by week, day by day,” adding that “Hoda has been a steady hand and calm presence for the staff.” The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has been slow-moving. The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 in her Tucson, Arizona home. Police have yet to identify a suspect.

Read it at People

3
Rampaging Goose Terrorizes Students on Florida Campus
FOWL PLAY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.26 3:13PM EST 
Goose attack
@sincerelynaike/Tiktok

Canadians are known for their kindness, but the geese aren’t earning that same reputation at Tallahassee’s Florida A&M University. In footage captured by student Naike Owens, a Canadian goose prowls the green, chasing students. In one instance, Owens captured the goose flying head-on at an innocent bystander and pulling her hair. The woman falls over multiple times in an attempt to get away. The goose continues to waddle toward her until it begins to look for new victims. Owens, safe from the goose’s violent attacks in the shelter of her car, can be heard laughing in the background of the video. Unflappable, the goose leaves the woman alone and decides to chase after a nearby group of people instead. It’s unclear how long the rampage continued. Spring is the most dangerous time to be around geese, as it is their breeding season. They tend to be more aggressive and territorial during that time.

@sincerelynaike These aggressive thugs at FAMU need to be stopped 😂😂😭😭 #famu #tallahassee ♬ original sound - Naiké
Read it at WESH

4
Actor, 28, Reveals He’s in ‘Last Stages of Life’
FINAL MOMENTS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.26 4:40PM EST 
Finnian Garbutt
finnstagram20/Instagram

Hope Street star Finnian Garbutt has revealed that doctors have given him a grave prognosis about his melanoma. “Scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body and I am now entering the last stages of my life,” Garbutt wrote on Instagram. The 28-year-old was first diagnosed with melanoma four years ago. The illness metastasized to his liver and lungs and was deemed terminal in 2024. The Northern Irish actor is best known for his role as police constable Ryan Power on the BBC’s Hope Street, a show he’s starred in since his initial diagnosis. “Since being diagnosed 4 years ago I have achieved so many of my life goals — 30 episodes in a TV show, being the lead in a movie (that should be out soon), buying my own house, marrying my best friend and becoming a father to the most incredible baby girl who never fails to make me smile,” he wrote in his statement to fans. Garbutt has also started a GoFundMe and asked followers to donate in order to help him provide for his wife, Louise, and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse. “I am not posting this for sympathy and do not want anyone to donate if they cannot afford to,” he added.

Read it at NBC News

5
Republicans Jump Party Lines to Force Bondi to Testify on Epstein Files
DEMANDING ANSWERS
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.04.26 5:02PM EST 
Nancy Mace-Pam Bondi
Getty Images

Five Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi and forcing her to testify about her handling of the Epstein files. GOP Reps. Nancy Mace, Tim Burchett, Lauren Boebert, Michael Cloud, and Scott Perry joined every Democrat on the House Oversight Committee to vote in favor of the subpoena, 24-19. “AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files,” Mace wrote on X. “The record is clear: they have not.” Mace went on to describe the Epstein case as “one of the greatest cover-ups in American history,” breaking with President Donald Trump, who has said outrage over his old pal Jeffrey Epstein is a Democrat-led hoax. Bondi has been slammed for not declassifying the Epstein files in their entirety, despite Congress passing a bill mandating their release, claiming that more than 2.5 million documents are not suitable for public viewing. “We want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice,” Mace wrote in her statement. “The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice. HOLD. THE. LINE.”

Read it at NBC News

6
Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After ‘Inappropriate’ Videos
CREEPY
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.04.26 12:55PM EST 
Bryan Betancur
Getty Images

A Maryland man pardoned by President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been arrested after allegedly filming himself secretly touching women’s hair on Washington-area Metro trains. Bryan Betancur, 28, was charged with assault and battery in connection with an unspecified incident that police say occurred Sunday aboard a Metro train. Authorities have not confirmed whether the charge is directly tied to videos circulating on social media. But Metro Transit Police said they were aware of the videos “depicting inappropriate behavior toward Metro customers.” Clips posted to X appear to show Betancur livestreaming himself brushing or running his hands through women’s hair on trains and inside an Arlington station. In one screenshot, he allegedly claims a woman gave him permission, though other footage appears to show unsuspecting passengers. Betancur previously pleaded guilty to Capitol riot-related charges and served four months in prison before being pardoned by Trump. Court records describe him as a “self-professed white supremacist” with prior convictions, including burglary and violating an anti-stalking order.

Read it at WTOP News

7
DNA Match for Glove Found in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case
THE RESULTS ARE IN
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.04.26 6:49PM EST 
Published 03.04.26 2:58PM EST 
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023.
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

DNA found on a glove near Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona, was traced to an employee of a nearby restaurant. “We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant, and guess what? The owner of the glove, we found working at a restaurant across the street,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KVOA. While one mystery has been solved, it’s far from good news for Guthrie’s family, including Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, as Nanos said, “It has nothing to do with the case.” Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen in a Tucson home on January 31. The Pima County Sheriff has said that authorities have serious leads they are currently following, telling the Today show, “I think that investigators are definitely closer. We’ve got a lot of intel.” Video captured from Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera shows a masked perpetrator attempting to break into the home, wearing a backpack, gloves, and a holster with a gun inside of it, all items the police are trying to tie to a potential suspect. Investigators have previously questioned multiple persons of interest, but have not yet identified a suspect.

Read it at New York Post

8
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Dies at 75
FAREWELL
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.04.26 8:15AM EST 
Maria O’Brien
Actress Maria O’Brien died on Feb. 24 at the age of 75. IMDbPro

Actress and acting coach Maria O’Brien has died at the age of 75. She passed away on February 24, Variety reported. Her cause of death was not disclosed. Over a career spanning decades, O’Brien appeared in an array of films and television series, including Smile (1975), The Incredible Shrinking Woman (1980) and Protocol (1984). On television, she made guest appearances on shows such as Matlock, Murder, She Wrote, Magnum, P.I., The Love Boat, L.A. Law and CHiPs. Born Aug. 14, 1950, in Los Angeles, O’Brien came from a Hollywood family. Her father, Edmund O’Brien, won an Academy Award for his role in The Barefoot Contessa (1954), and her mother was musical comedy performer Olga San Juan. Later in her career, O’Brien became an acting coach, working on the daytime dramas Sunset Beach and Passions. She later spent 15 years as the acting coach on Days of Our Lives before retiring in 2022. O’Brien notably advocated for Alzheimer’s research and testified before Congress in 1983 following her father’s diagnosis with the disease. She is survived by her three children and her sister, Bridget O’Brien Adelman.

Read it at Variety

9
Thousands of Cruise Passengers Left Stranded in Gulf Ports as Iran War Escalates
‘PANIC AND TEARS’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.04.26 1:17PM EST 
MSC World Europa
The MSC logo on the side of the cruise liner "MSC World Europa" as it departs from Grand Harbour, in Valletta, Malta, February 25, 2026. Darrin Zammit Lupi/REUTERS

Thousands of cruise passengers are stranded in Gulf ports amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran. At least six vessels operated by MSC Cruises and Celestyal Cruises were left docked in regional ports, including Dubai, after Iran announced it would close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, and warned it could attack ships attempting to pass. Passengers described rising panic aboard ships that had effectively become floating hotels. “Many passengers, including many families with children, are starting to lose their composure,” one traveler told the German newspaper Bild, describing scenes of “panic, tears” and uncertainty about when passengers could leave. Darren Lee, a passenger from Manchester aboard the MSC Euribia in Dubai, said he heard loud “booms” believed to be interceptions of rockets or drones overhead. Cruise companies said authorities had not yet allowed passengers to disembark.

Read it at The Daily Mail

10
TV Show to Resume Filming After Star’s Death at Sea
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.26 1:14PM EST 
Todd Meadows.
Facebook/Kennady Harvey

The Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch is back to filming, following deckhand Todd Meadow’s death at sea on February 25. “We are just touching home for 2-3 days then heading back to Dutch [Harbor in Alaska] to finish the season,” fellow Deadliest Catch star Trey John Green III told Page Six. According to the Coast Guard, Meadows, 25, fell overboard around 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, while crab fishing on the Aleutian Lady. The vessel and its crew are featured on the Deadliest Catch as they fish off the dangerous waters of the Bering Sea. According to Green, “Discovery was filming” during the incident, though it’s unclear whether the death was caught on camera. The crew found him unresponsive 10 minutes after his fall and attempted to revive him, but “efforts to resuscitate Meadows were unsuccessful,” Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee, a spokesperson with the Coast Guard’s Arctic District, said. The Coast Guard is investigating the accident. Captain Rick Shelford announced the death on Facebook, calling February 25 “the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady.” After Meadow’s passing was made public, Discovery said in a statement, “This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the company for further comment. Meadows is survived by his three sons and their mother, Kennady Harvey. Meadows’ family has started a GoFundMe and has raised $37,800 since his death.

Read it at Page Six

