Creepy Nicknames Trump Allegedly Used With Epstein Revealed by Accuser

A woman who contacted the FBI in 2019 with allegations of sexual assault against Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump revealed details of the creepy nicknames she alleges the pair used to describe young women.

In the interview, conducted with FBI agents in August 2019 following Epstein’s arrest for the sex-trafficking of minors the previous month, the woman claimed that sometime in the 1980s, when she was between the ages of 13 to 15, Epstein introduced her to Trump, who, she alleged, sexually assaulted her.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, and has not been charged with a crime.

Trump was friends with Epstein for decades before they fell out in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The woman, who is not identified in the documents, described the language Trump and Epstein allegedly used when referring to girls, telling the interviewers that she had heard them using the terms “fresh meat”, “untainted,” and “not jaded.”

The memo notes that she did not understand the term “not jaded” at the time, and had to look up the meaning of the word “jaded.”

While the woman has not been identified, CNN notes that many details found in a lawsuit filed by a victim identified as Jane Doe 4 matched those in the memos.

According to 2021 court records, she was deemed ineligible for compensation under the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, a system established to independently review victims’ claims, though it is unclear why. She voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit, and her lawyer told the Post and Courier that she received a financial settlement from Epstein’s estate. Her lawyer declined to comment when contacted by CNN last week.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the claims “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence,” and questioned the credibility of the accuser.

She added, “The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s department of justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.”

The president has maintained his innocence in connection with Epstein and has repeatedly claimed the files have “totally exonerated” him, telling reporters, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.”

“They went in hoping that they’d find it and found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated,” he added.

Epstein was a frequent visitor of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Memos describing the woman’s interviews with the FBI were finally published on Thursday after being excluded from the previous Epstein file dumps. Instead, only a memo describing allegations she made accusing Epstein of abusing her when she was a minor was uploaded.

In a statement posted to social media, the DOJ explained that the files had been incorrectly tagged as duplicates; by law, the DOJ can withhold duplicate files, as well as those that are privileged or part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Having identified the tagging error, the DOJ then uploaded the three memos detailing interviews conducted in August and October 2019, as well as two pages of an intake form documenting the initial call to the FBI made by a friend of the woman.

The DOJ announced in January following the second release of files that it had now completed its review of the documents associated with the case.

In total, only some 3.5 million of more than 6 million files associated with the case were released to the public.

Trump and Epstein were friends for years until a falling-out in the mid-2000s. In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution following an investigation by police in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is located.

A report published by the Wall Street Journal in December revealed that in addition to being a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago, Epstein also regularly received house calls from resort employees offering spa services.

Employees reportedly warned each other about Epstein’s inappropriate behavior, including being sexually suggestive and exposing himself during appointments, but continued to be sent to his home until an 18-year-old beautician complained to her manager in 2003 that Epstein had pressured her for sex.

The incident prompted the manager to relay her concerns to Trump, urging him to ban Epstein from the club. Trump reportedly agreed, but the incident was not reported to local law enforcement.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club for "being a creep." Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in response to the report that the Journal was “writing up fallacies and innuendo in order to smear President Trump.”

“No matter how many times this story is told and retold, the truth remains: President Trump did nothing wrong and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar a Lago for being a creep,” Leavitt said in a text message.

Representatives for the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.