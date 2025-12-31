Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Accused of Sending Young Women to Epstein for Years

A new report from The Wall Street Journal has revealed the extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s connection to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, including the incident that reportedly finally prompted Trump to ban Epstein from the premises.

The report claims that Epstein, who considered himself a close friend of the president from the late 1980s through the early 2000s, was a frequent visitor to Trump’s Palm Beach resort. But he also allegedly received frequent house calls from employees offering spa services.

Employees, who were typically young women, were sent to Epstein’s nearby home for years, despite warning each other about Epstein’s inappropriate behavior, which included being sexually suggestive and exposing himself during appointments.

Finally, in 2003, an 18-year-old beautician who had been sent to the financier’s home complained to a manager that Epstein had pressured her for sex.

This incident prompted the manager to relay her concerns to Trump, urging him to ban Epstein from his club. Trump agreed to bar Epstein from the premises, but the incident was not reported to Palm Beach law enforcement, according to former Mar-a-Lago employees and the local police.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken victims, who alleged that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew and who died by suicide in April, had been recruited from Mar-a-Lago by Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell three years earlier, when she was just 16 years old.

Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, also reportedly warned her husband and others that there was something “off” about Epstein, former employees told the WSJ.

The Wall Street Journal has identified four other Mar-a-Lago employees listed in Epstein’s notorious address book, which was seized by the FBI in 2009.

Palm Beach police did not start looking into Epstein until 2005, after a parent reported that he had molested a 14-year-old girl. He was finally arrested in 2006 after several teen girls told authorities he had paid them for sex.

Epstein was eventually convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in 2008, and served 13 months in prison as a result.

When reached for comment about the story, the White House pointed the Daily Beast to comments Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made to the Wall Street Journal, accusing them of “writing up fallacies and innuendo in order to smear President Trump.”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a Mar-a-Lago party in 1992. Screengrab

“No matter how many times this story is told and retold, the truth remains: President Trump did nothing wrong and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep,” Leavitt told the outlet.

Trump and Epstein maintained a friendship for well over a decade before their falling out.

The president’s past relationship with the convicted sex trafficker, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges, has been the source of significant tension as his administration has botched the long-awaited release of the Epstein files.

A picture of Trump and Epstein was in Epstein's desk drawer and scrubbed from the DOJ's Epstein files dump. X / House Oversight Democrats

Evidence of Trump’s relationship with Epstein that was initially included in the release of some files was seemingly removed without notice from the Department of Justice’s website, including an image in which a photo of Trump and Epstein together could be seen.

While it is unclear when exactly Trump and Epstein stopped speaking, the president claimed, following Epstein’s 2019 arrest, that the two hadn’t spoken in 15 years. Epstein’s message book showed two calls from Trump in late 2004, the same month Trump won an auction for a Palm Beach property both men were vying for.

Trump and Epstein were friends for decades before falling out in the 2000s. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images