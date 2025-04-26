Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffrie Dies by Suicide

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent abuse survivors, has died by suicide in Western Australia. She was 41.

Giuffre had recently been hospitalized with kidney failure after she was involved in a collision with a bus on April 1. She took to Instagram at the time to say she had been given four days to live. “I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she said in the post.

Her passing was confirmed by family on Friday who issued a statement to NBC describing her as a lifelong fighter who could “no longer carry the weight” of the trauma she endured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuffre, who was born in California but raised in Palm Beach County, Florida, survived childhood sexual abuse before reportedly being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as a teenager. She later alleged she was forced into sexual encounters with Epstein’s powerful associates, including Prince Andrew. Though the prince denied wrongdoing, he settled her civil lawsuit in 2022 for an undisclosed sum after stepping back from his royal duties.

Giuffre’s testimony was instrumental in Maxwell’s conviction on sex trafficking charges in 2021, and she continued to advocate for survivors of sexual abuse after moving to Australia with her husband and three children. She also testified in France against Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel, who later died by suicide while awaiting trial.

Giuffre spoke publicly about her physical and emotional pain and featured heavily in the 2020 documentary series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, in which she urged people to “take us seriously.” Despite relentless attacks on her character, she remained resilient, pushing governments, courts, and the media to confront systemic exploitation.

“She was a fierce warrior,” her family said. “the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.